CPI(M) demands a probe into Vice-Chancellors’ appointment under former Governor

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 23, 2022 00:52 IST

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to launch an inquiry into the allegations that former Governor of the State Banwarilal Purohit was paid crores of rupees for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors for various universities in the State.

In a statement here, he said it was also a moot point why Mr. Purohit, who had come out openly, had remained silent when he was the Governor of Tamil Nadu. “It seems that the Governor is also not above board. Everyone should condemn the AIADMK government that indulged in irregularities in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said if one went by the allegations of Mr. Purohit around ₹1,500 crore would have been exchanged for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of 27 universities since he had alleged between ₹40 crore and ₹50 crore were paid for an appointment. “There is a possibility money would have played a role in the appointment of teachers. The allegations assume significance since it has been made by the former Governor,” he added.

