CPI(M) delegation meets Stalin, submits representation

October 09, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at DMK’s headquarters at Anna Arivalayam here on Sunday and submitted a representation on a slew of issues.

The party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan; politburo member G. Ramakrishnan; executive committee member P. Shanmugam; and State secretariat member K. Kanagaraj met Mr. Stalin and thanked him for implementing the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam and submitted a representation, said an official release.

A release from the CPI(M) said the team appreciated Mr. Stalin for giving an opportunity to those who were left out of the basic income scheme to apply for the benefit.

The party called for holding a conference for States’ rights on behalf of the INDIA bloc in Chennai. Implementation of the Madras High Court order on Vachathi, rolling back the hike in fixed charges and peak hour electricity tariff for MSMEs, implementing the old pension scheme and resolving issues of part-time teachers were among the issues highlighted in the representation, the release said.

Addressing reporters after meeting the Chief Minister, Mr. Balakrishnan said CPI(M) was a part of the INDIA bloc and would seek more seats from the DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The party contested in two seats under the DMK alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“There is no question of joining an alliance under the AIADMK after the latter snapped ties with the BJP. We will continue to oppose both these parties,” he said.

