CPI(M) condemns Nainar Nagenthran’s remark on dividing T.N.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday strongly condemned BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran's remark on dividing Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was taking measures which deprived the States of their autonomy, and were harmful to the unity and diversity of India.

He claimed that the BJP had realised that it could never come to power in Tamil Nadu, and was aiming to split the State out of frustration.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged the people of the State to condemn the move.