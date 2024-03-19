CPI(M) condemns Governor for refusing to re-induct Ponmudy

March 19, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday condemned Governor R.N. Ravi for refusing to re-induct senior DMK leader and former Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy into the Cabinet. In a statement, he said the Governor had been continuously causing hindrance to the decisions made and recommendations given by the State government. The CPI(M) leader urged the Governor to accept the State government’s recommendation and re-induct Mr. Ponmudy as his conviction and sentence in a disproportionate assets case was stayed by the Supreme Court recently.

