CPI(M) condemns arrest of tractor rally participants

CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan alleged that the police were framing false charges against those who participated in the rallies on Republic Day

CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday condemned the arrest of those who participated in the tractor rally across the State on Republic Day.

In a statement, he pointed out that despite police denying permission for the holding of tractor and motorcycle rallies, many participated across the state on January 26 in support of the protesting farmers in Delhi. Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that the police are framing false charges against those who participated in the rally.

In Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president Thambusamy, Bharathi and Durai from the DMK and others have been kept under home arrest, he alleged and said the police is looking to arrest several others.

Mr. Balakrishnan also condemned the police for constantly denying permission for protests organised by farmers and Opposition parties and acting in a biased manner. He urged the State government to direct the police to release those arrested and withdraw the cases.