CPI(M) calls for withdrawal of bank recruitment notification

CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan urged Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to withdraw its recruitment notification which reportedly reduced the quota for OBC, SC and ST candidates, to accommodate 10% quota for the economically weaker sections.

In a statement, he noted that to accommodate the EWS quota the OBC, SC and ST candidates’ quota has been reduced by nearly 10% to 40% and alleged it as a scam.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the move is illegal and an attack on principle of social justice and also called for action against the officials responsible for coming out with the notification.

