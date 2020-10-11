CPI(M) calls for firm measures to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday condemned the incident of a Dalit panchayat chief in Cuddalore being forced to sit on the floor during panchayat meetings.

In a statement, he pointed out that only cases had been booked against the accused and no arrests had been made. Mr. Balakrishnan also said that such atrocities were on the rise and already, 15 such incidents had been reported, but no arrests had been made and no action taken.

He also urged for firm measures to be taken to ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the future, and those involved in such atrocities, including higher officials, are arrested.

In a separate statement Mr. Balakrishnan also urged the Tamil Nadu government to go for an appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl from Dindigul by the Mahila Court and ensure proper punishment to the accused. He said the verdict of the Mahila Court was shocking and concerning.