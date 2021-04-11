Tamil Nadu

Close Tasmac shops, CPI(M) urges State government

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 11 April 2021 00:41 IST
Updated: 11 April 2021 00:41 IST

‘When a slew of restrictions have been imposed, why there are no curbs for liquor shops?”

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held its State committee meeting and passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to take steps on a war footing to control the spread of COVID-19, including closing of Tasmac liquor outlets.

When a slew of restrictions have been imposed, why there are no curbs for liquor shops, a statement issued by party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan on the resolutions asked.

It sought a ban on export of vaccines and ensuring adequate local supply, besides creating awareness about vaccination and other safety protocols.

Advertising
Advertising

The resolutions sought reduction in fees charged for COVID-19 test and appointment of sufficient health workers and giving them permanent post and assistance as assured by the government.

Another resolution passed sought for dropping the increase in fertilizer prices.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...