Close Tasmac shops, CPI(M) urges State government

‘When a slew of restrictions have been imposed, why there are no curbs for liquor shops?”

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held its State committee meeting and passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to take steps on a war footing to control the spread of COVID-19, including closing of Tasmac liquor outlets.

When a slew of restrictions have been imposed, why there are no curbs for liquor shops, a statement issued by party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan on the resolutions asked.

It sought a ban on export of vaccines and ensuring adequate local supply, besides creating awareness about vaccination and other safety protocols.

The resolutions sought reduction in fees charged for COVID-19 test and appointment of sufficient health workers and giving them permanent post and assistance as assured by the government.

Another resolution passed sought for dropping the increase in fertilizer prices.