Tamil Nadu

Close Tasmac shops, CPI(M) urges State government

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held its State committee meeting and passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to take steps on a war footing to control the spread of COVID-19, including closing of Tasmac liquor outlets.

When a slew of restrictions have been imposed, why there are no curbs for liquor shops, a statement issued by party’s State secretary K. Balakrishnan on the resolutions asked.

It sought a ban on export of vaccines and ensuring adequate local supply, besides creating awareness about vaccination and other safety protocols.

The resolutions sought reduction in fees charged for COVID-19 test and appointment of sufficient health workers and giving them permanent post and assistance as assured by the government.

Another resolution passed sought for dropping the increase in fertilizer prices.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2021 12:41:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cpim-asks-govt-to-close-tasmac-shops/article34292597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY