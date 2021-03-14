Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) announces six candidates

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 14 March 2021 01:02 IST
Updated: 14 March 2021 01:02 IST

The CPI(M), an ally of the DMK, on Saturday announced candidates for six Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

State secretary K. Balakrishnan said Nagai Mali would be the candidate for the Kilvelur (reserved) constituency.

S.K. Ponnuthai will contest from Tirupparankundram, K. Srinivasan from Kovilpatti, M. Chinnadurai from Gandarvakottai (reserved), A. Kumar from Harur (reserved) and N. Pandi from Dindigul.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...