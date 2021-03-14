CPI(M) announces six candidates

The CPI(M), an ally of the DMK, on Saturday announced candidates for six Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

State secretary K. Balakrishnan said Nagai Mali would be the candidate for the Kilvelur (reserved) constituency.

S.K. Ponnuthai will contest from Tirupparankundram, K. Srinivasan from Kovilpatti, M. Chinnadurai from Gandarvakottai (reserved), A. Kumar from Harur (reserved) and N. Pandi from Dindigul.