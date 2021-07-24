CPI(M) against extending permission to Sterlite

CHENNAI

24 July 2021 01:34 IST

The State unit of the CPI(M) on Friday said the temporary permission granted to the Sterlite unit in Thoothukudi for manufacturing of oxygen should not be extended beyond July 31.

“When the permission was granted the oxygen manufacturing capacity in the state was 230 metric tonne. Now it has increased to 650 metric tonnes. Since the Health Minister also said there was adequate oxygen, there is no need to extend the permission,” said CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan, explaining the resolution adopted in the state secretariat meeting.

Another resolution demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Pegasus phone surveillance incident.

Mr Balakrishnan said the party’s alliance with the DMK would continue in the local body elections.