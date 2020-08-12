CPI workers stage protest in Puducherry

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday organised demonstrations in several parts of the Union Territory to highlight the failure of the Congress government in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Adhering to social distancing norms, party cadre assembled at several places and shouted slogans against the government for not taking enough steps to control the spread of virus.
CPI secretary A.M Saleem, former nominated legislator and senior party leader Nara Kalainathan, and party executive committee member Sethu Selvam, participated in the demonstration. held in front of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute.
Mr. Saleem in a statement said the Chief Minister and Ministers were making statements that the situation was under control. It was wrong to compare the mortality rate of the Union Territory with that of Tamil Nadu due to the sheer difference in population, he said.
The callousness of the government had led to an increase in the number of cases. The bed capacity at the Government Medical College and Jipmer had been exhausted due to a rise in daily admission of new cases, he added.
The government should initiate steps on a war- footing to bring down the number of cases. The party also wanted the government to provide proper food to patients admitted in hospitals, he added.
