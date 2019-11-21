CPI urges govt. to withdraw, not stall, hike in property tax rates

The Communist Party of India has urged the State government to withdraw the hike in property tax rates for urban areas, instead of merely putting it on hold.

Addressing the media in Kumbakonam on Wednesday, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan termed the announcement made by the Local Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani, in Chennai, that the revision would be put on hold, as nothing but an announcement made in view of the proposed local body elections.

Demonstrations staged

Mr. Mutharasan said ever since the revision was announced and implemented two years ago, opposition parties had been objecting to it, and had staged demonstrations, demanding the withdrawal of the steep hike.

But all of a sudden, with the local body elections likely to be held in the near future, he said the Minister had announced that the revision would be put on hold and the “excess” tax paid by property owners would be adjusted in the subsequent years.

Mr. Mutharasan also urged the State government not to conduct indirect elections to posts of Mayors and heads of other urban local bodies, as it would lead to “horse trading”.

Mr. Mutharasan also called upon the State government to ensure that urea was made available at an affordable cost to farmers, as cultivation activities had picked up. Non-availability of sufficient stock at primary agricultural cooperative societies had forced farmers to shell out ₹150-200 a bag more, to procure urea from traders, he alleged.

Alleging improper distribution of crop insurance compensation to farmers over the last four years, he said the scheme, that brings succour to some extent for the ryots who had suffered crop losses, was not implemented properly, as it was being implemented through private companies.