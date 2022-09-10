CPI (M) urges T.N. government to ensure transparency in executing second airport project at Parandur

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 10, 2022 00:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday urged the State government to ensure transparency in land acquisition and other aspects for the new airport project at Parandur.

In a statement, he said it appeared the project is being executed in a hastened manner without following the due legal process and by not holding a wide scale public hearing, which is against norms. Mr. Balakrishnan urged the state government to prepare the project plan and environmental assessment report and then go for public hearing.

It should ensure that the land acquisition and rehabilitation happens as per law and also ensure safety of jobs for people in surrounding areas, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balakrishnan also sought withdrawal of police force deployed in the surrounding villages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
civic infrastructure

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app