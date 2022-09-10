Tamil Nadu

CPI (M) urges T.N. government to ensure transparency in executing second airport project at Parandur

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Friday urged the State government to ensure transparency in land acquisition and other aspects for the new airport project at Parandur.

In a statement, he said it appeared the project is being executed in a hastened manner without following the due legal process and by not holding a wide scale public hearing, which is against norms. Mr. Balakrishnan urged the state government to prepare the project plan and environmental assessment report and then go for public hearing.

It should ensure that the land acquisition and rehabilitation happens as per law and also ensure safety of jobs for people in surrounding areas, he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan also sought withdrawal of police force deployed in the surrounding villages.


