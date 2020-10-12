Tamil Nadu

CPI (M) state secretary, K. Balakrishnan, tests positive for COVID-19

CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan, on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19. He has got himself admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

In a tweet, Mr Balakrishnan said he is keeping well.

