CPI (M) opposes power tariff hike

Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday requested the government to reject the recommendations of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to increase the power tariff.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam said that in the last four years, the government had increased power tariff three times. The present hike came at a time when people are facing economic hardship due to the lockdown, he added.

The party also urged the government to oppose the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

Mr. Rajangam also urged the government to withdraw its decision to increase working hours from 8 to 12. The decision was against the existing labour laws, he added.