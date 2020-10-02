CPI (M) holds protest seeking justice for Hathras victim

CHENNAI

02 October 2020 14:54 IST

The party also criticised the State government’s decision to cancel gram sabha meetings

CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan led the party’s demonstration in Saidapet on Friday morning seeking justice for gang-rape victim from Hathras village in Uttar Pradesh.

Party cadres raised slogans against Centre and Yogi Adityanath led UP government. They alleged that the BJP government is trying to protect those involved in the incident.

P. Sampath, President, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, A. Bakkiyam, District Secretary, South Chennai and other members of the state committee participated in the protest.

In a separate statement, Mr. Balakrishnan strongly condemned Tamil Nadu government's decision to cancel grama sabha meetings. The state government has cancelled the protest fearing that the grama sabhas would pass resolutions against the recently enacted farm laws, he alleged.

Mr. Balakrishnan also noted that grama sabha meetings were supposed to bring up the issue of recent scams in housing and other schemes and alleged that the state government cancelled the meetings after coming to know about this.

He also urged the panchayat presidents belonging to the party to pass resolution against the farm laws and other development activities in their respective wards and sent it to the government, despite the cancellation of the meetings.