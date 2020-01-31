CPI (M) demands CBI probe

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Group-IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

In a statement in Chennai, he said the scam had shattered the hopes of youth who prepared themselves for the examination.

Mr. Balakrishnan said as the present inquiry into the irregularities was unlikely to bring out the truth, a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was necessary.

“Action against lower level employees alone is not enough. It is important that the bigwigs involved in the scandal should be brought to book,” he added.