CPI (M) demands CBI probe

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Group-IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
In a statement in Chennai, he said the scam had shattered the hopes of youth who prepared themselves for the examination.
Mr. Balakrishnan said as the present inquiry into the irregularities was unlikely to bring out the truth, a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was necessary.
“Action against lower level employees alone is not enough. It is important that the bigwigs involved in the scandal should be brought to book,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.