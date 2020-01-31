Tamil Nadu

CPI (M) demands CBI probe

more-in

‘Scam shattered the hopes of youth’

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Group-IV examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

In a statement in Chennai, he said the scam had shattered the hopes of youth who prepared themselves for the examination.

Mr. Balakrishnan said as the present inquiry into the irregularities was unlikely to bring out the truth, a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was necessary.

“Action against lower level employees alone is not enough. It is important that the bigwigs involved in the scandal should be brought to book,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 1:08:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cpi-m-demands-cbi-probe/article30696594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY