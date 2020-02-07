CPI(M) demands apology from Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan should tender an open apology for asking a tribal boy to remove his slippers at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Thursday, said K. Balakrishnan, State Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters on Friday that if anyone else had done this, the police would have taken action. But they are not doing so now.

On the IT Department questioning actor Vijay, the CPI (M) leader said the party was not opposed to Income Tax raids or action on those evading tax. But, in the name of IT raid, the BJP Government at the Centre seems to be threatening those who speak against it. Actor Vijay was taken for questioning when he was shooting for a film. The actor is not a terrorist and the IT Department could have issued a summons asking him to come in for questioning. “We cannot allow the government to use its agencies to threaten people who speak against it,” he said. The IT case against actor Rajinikanth was withdrawn. The government had different approaches for different people, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan also claimed that the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthira Bhalaji was continuously inciting communal hatred “Why is the CM not taking action against him. Action should be taken against the Minister,” he said.

On the scams in various government recruitments, Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that corruption was high in the State and some Ministers were also involved. There should be a CBI inquiry into the scams with the High Court monitoring it.

From February 12 to 18, the Left parties will conduct in the State door-to-door distribution of notices and protests against the CAA, NPR and budget announcements of the Union Government, he added.