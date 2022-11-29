CPI (M) demands action against city school for conducting RSS meeting

November 29, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded stringent action against a private matriculation school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, for allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations to conduct a meeting on the school premises last weekend.

On Tuesday, CPI (M)’s Central Chennai district unit’s secretary G. Selva and other functionaries met the Director of Matriculation Schools and urged him to take action against the school.

Mr. Selva said that the School Education Department had given clear instructions to schools to not conduct any political or religious events on their premises. Moreover, he said, the department specifically asked the particular school in Anna Nagar not to conduct the meeting after the plan was brought to the department’s notice.

“Despite such instructions, the school has brazenly allowed the meeting to happen on Saturday and Sunday. Stringent action should be taken against the school,” he said.

On Monday, functionaries of the CPI (M) staged a protest near the school, condemning it. A case has been registered by the police against Mr. Selva and other functionaries for organising the protest.

