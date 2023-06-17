ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) condemns BJP for supporting S.G. Suryah

June 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday condemned the BJP for supporting its State secretary S.G. Suryah, who was arrested for denigrating CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan on the social media.

Recalling Mr. Suryah’s posting that Mr. Venkatesan was maintaining false silence over the death of a conservancy worker at Pennadam in Madurai, Mr. Balakrishnan said Mr. Suryah lacked even the basic knowledge about places in Tamil Nadu.

He said the CPI(M) had been campaigning against the practice of the entry of humans in septic tanks and had raised its voice in Parliament and Assemblies across the country.

In respect of the argument of the BJP leaders that Mr. Suryah had the right to freedom of expression, Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) too stood for freedom for expression. “But what Mr. Suryah posted on the social media was an unadulterated lie. The BJP and its leaders are using the social media for slanderous campaign,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US