CPI (M) condemns BJP for supporting S.G. Suryah

June 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday condemned the BJP for supporting its State secretary S.G. Suryah, who was arrested for denigrating CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan on the social media.

Recalling Mr. Suryah’s posting that Mr. Venkatesan was maintaining false silence over the death of a conservancy worker at Pennadam in Madurai, Mr. Balakrishnan said Mr. Suryah lacked even the basic knowledge about places in Tamil Nadu.

He said the CPI(M) had been campaigning against the practice of the entry of humans in septic tanks and had raised its voice in Parliament and Assemblies across the country.

In respect of the argument of the BJP leaders that Mr. Suryah had the right to freedom of expression, Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) too stood for freedom for expression. “But what Mr. Suryah posted on the social media was an unadulterated lie. The BJP and its leaders are using the social media for slanderous campaign,” he added.