CPI (M) calls for sacking of Anna University Vice Chancellor

CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday called for the sacking of M. K. Surappa, Vice Chancellor of Anna University and also urged the State government to drop its decision of splitting the University into two.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Vice Chancellor had no right to approach the Centre without consulting the State government on the issue of obtaining the Institution of Eminence tag.

The CPI (M) leader charged that Mr. Surappa had written directly to the Centre that the university had the capability to raise ₹1,500 crore on its own without any assistance from the government, to be declared as an Institution of Eminence.

Mr. Balakrishnan also urged the State government not to accept the Institution of Eminence tag and the Centre’s guidelines.