CPI (M) appeals to people to observe March 22 as day of ‘People’s solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus’

The CPI (M)’s Polit Bureau has appealed to people of India to observe March 22 as the day of ‘People’s Solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus’.

In a statement, the CPI (M) Central Committee has demanded that the Health officials should increase testing for the virus to cover the widest sections of people with symptoms, announce increased expenditure to strengthen public health systems with adequate free testing, hospital facilities, isolation wards etc. and give cash transfer of ₹5,000 to Jan Dhan accounts to all BPL families via State governments.

The Polit Bureau also said that the government should provide free ration for a month through PDS to all BPL/APL families, including migrant labour utilising the huge existing stock of 7.5 crore tonnes in the FCI godowns.

CPIM also said that MGNREGS should be expanded for 150 days and ensure that all those who want to avail of it are given work.

“Institute financial packages for sectors hit by the pandemic. This financial support must be conditional to the companies and enterprises not resorting to lay-offs and termination of jobs for the next three months. Constitute a fund to extend financial assistance/allowances to all workers in the informal and unorganised sectors whose livelihood is affected. Workers and employees who have to stay away from work due to the coronavirus should be given paid sick leave. A moratorium on bank loans for a year for SMEs and retail traders,” the party said.