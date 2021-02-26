Tamil Nadu

CPI leader D. Pandian critical

The condition of CPI leader D. Pandian, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday is critical, hospital authorities said.

Mr. Pandian, aged 89, has chronic kidney disease and is on regular hemodialysis. He was admitted in an unconscious state with sepsis and hypoglycemia. As his condition is “very critical, he is on life-saving medication and ventilatory support,” the doctors said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 1:41:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cpi-leader-d-pandian-critical/article33936768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY