Tamil Nadu

CPI gets Valparai, Thalli among six seats

The CPI, an ally of the DMK,will field candidates in Bhavanisagar (reserved), Valparai (reserved), Thalli, Sivaganga, Thiruthuraipoondi and Tiruppur-North Assembly constituencies. DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan on Thursday signed an agreement to this effect at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivayalam in Chennai.

“Our objective is to foil the efforts of communal forces in Tamil Nadu,” Mr Mutharasan told journalists.

“Our candidates will win the election. The DMK alliance will sweep all the 234 constituencies,” he added.

Asked about Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan’s claim that the DMK alliance would be defeated in the elections, Mr. Mutharasan said while there was a front led by the AIADMK and the BJP, there was another front [MNM] created by these two parties.

“The front can never win and will lose their deposit. The front’s objective is not victory, but to ensure the victory of the AIADMK-BJP front,” he alleged.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 1:09:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cpi-gets-valparai-thalli-among-six-seats/article34042945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY