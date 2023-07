July 26, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja, fainted while addressing journalists after participating in a protest meeting in Chennai on Tuesday forenoon.

According to a witness at the venue at Mint Street, Mr. Raja had led a protest against the BJP government over the violence in Manipur.

He was taken to a hospital for a check-up. A party source said that the CPI leader became “normal” soon enough and was taking rest.