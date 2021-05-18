Tamil NaduMADURAI 18 May 2021 22:19 IST
CPI functionary dies of COVID-19
Communist Party of India national council secretary P. Sethuraman passed away due to COVID-19 in Madurai on Tuesday.
He had been under treatment in a private hospital for some days. On Tuesday, he was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he breathed his last, according to party district secretary P. Saravanan.
The CPI functionary was 62. He is survived by his wife and two children.
