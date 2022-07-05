CPI calls for implementing Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project

Water needs of the people and industries are increasing, says the resolution

Water gushing out from the Bhavani Kattalai barrage located between Namakkal and Erode. CPI resolution says water from Pandiyar could be diverted to Bhavani. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to implement the Pandiyar–Punnampuzha project to enhance the water resources in the district.

The party’s Erode north district conference was held at Punjai Puliyampatti that was inaugurated by Tiruppur MP and CPI’s State deputy secretary K. Subbarayan.

A resolution said that river Bhavani is the lifeline for the people and the farmers as it provides water for both irrigation and for drinking. It serves as the main source for Lower Bhavani Project canal, Thadapalli-Arakankottai project, Kodiveri anicut system, Athikadavu-Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project and few others in the district. Since water requirements for the people and industries were increasing, steps should be taken to find an alternative.

By constructing a check-dam at the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border, 14,000 million cubic feet water could be diverted to the river, while Kerala could generate electricity. The annual rainfall in the State is 920 mm while in Kerala it is 3,000 mm. “The annual rainfall in Devara Kadu in Kerala recorded 6,000 mm and the water reaches Pandiyar and enters Arabian Sea at Kallikottai without benefiting the people,” the resolution said and wanted the water to be diverted to Moyar river to reach Bhavani.

The resolution said though a project report was submitted in 2006, no steps were taken so far. “The State government should initiate talks with the Kerala government and implement the scheme,” the resolution said.

