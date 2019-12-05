CPI backs DMK’s petition on civic polls, accuses CM of making ‘misleading statements’

Accusing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of making misleading and inaccurate statements on the local body polls, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan on Wednesday justified the DMK’s petition in the Supreme Court on the conduct of civic elections in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Mutharasan told journalists in Coimbatore that the DMK has moved the Supreme Court only praying for proper and full conduct of the polls and not seeking any stay on the polls. The CPI is fully with the DMK on this, he said.

“I am not here advocating for the opposition leader M.K. Stalin but only clarifying the actual position against the backdrop of misleading statements by the Chief Minister,” Mr. Mutharasan said.

He felt that the State Election Commission (SEC) had deliberately announced the poll schedule only for rural local bodies to cause confusion and thereby get it stalled.

When new districts have been formed, the rural local body poll announcement is not clear on whether the poll was for one district panchayat or two district panchayats in places where bifurcation of districts and formation of new districts had taken place.

The Chief Minister and State Election Commissioner appeared to speak in one voice with the latter seeming to be carrying out the instructions of the former, he alleged.

Local body polls had always been simultaneously conducted for rural and urban local bodies. The stand of the State Government and SEC that urban local body polls would be conducted later is quite surprising and amusing, he said.

The ruling AIADMK is not ready for the local body polls, hence it was resorting to all tactics to have the polls postponed, he added.

Stating that the CPI will support and take part in the January 8, 2020 strike call by trade unions, Mr. Mutharasan accused the ruling BJP of following wrong economic policies and killing the industries, thus failing to protect the work force. He said that when the industries are hit, banks are being forced to recover the loans from the industrialists and when there is no employment opportunity again banks are being forced to recover the education loans.