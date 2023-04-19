Oil spill off Nagapattinam coast | CPCL removes 850-metre stretch of underwater pipeline

April 19, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has removed an 850-metre stretch of an underwater crude oil pipeline owned by the company, in the Pattinamcherry fishing hamlet, off the Nagapattinam coast.

The removal of pipelines from the region on Tuesday, came in the aftermath of a series of leakages and subsequent protests by fisherfolk demanding the removal of the pipelines, permanently, from the village.

The leakage was first observed in the nine-km crude oil pipeline on March 2.. The company used the pipelines to pump crude oil to its refinery at Panangudi near Nagapattinam. Workers of CPCL carried out repairs for three days and plugged the leak on March 5. Subsequently, fishermen from Nagapattinam taluk villages such as Pattinamcherry, Samanathampettai, Nambiyar Nagar, Ariyanatutheru, Keechankuppam, Akkaraipettai, and Kallar abstained from venturing into the sea and demanded the permanent removal of the pipelines.

On March 16, a peace meeting was held with the fishermen in the presence of officials from the Departments of Fisheries, Revenue, Police and the State Pollution Control Board and CPCL officials promised to remove the pipelines before May 31.

District Environment Engineer V. Thamiloli told The Hindu that CPCL removed the 850-metre stretch of the nine-km long oil pipeline off the coast in Pattinamcherry and sealed both ends on Tuesday. Since the rest of the stretch passes beneath the ground in the villages, it would be kept defunct. The company would take custody of the removed pipelines and dispose of them as scrap, the official added.

A five-member joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal oversaw the removal process. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, scientists from Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management and the Central and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Boards inspected the spot.