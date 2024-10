Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and expressed his condolences for the death of Selvam, former editor of Murasoli, the DMK’s mouthpiece. He paid tributes to the portrait of Selvam, who died of a heart attack in Bengaluru on Thursday, at latter’s residence in Gopalapuram. The BJP’s floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Nainar Nagenthran, was also present.