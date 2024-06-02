GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cow injured after biting country-made bomb near Ambur

Published - June 02, 2024 12:44 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A cow suffered serious injuries after it bit a country-made bomb along the dry Palar near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Police said that the cow was being reared by G. Manjula, 36, Sengilikuppam village near Ambur town. As usual, she had taken her five cows for grazing along the dry river bed near the village on Saturday.

A portion of the river bund was being used for illegal dumping of garbage by local bodies. The cow was loitering around the garbage when Manjula heard a huge noise and rushed to see the cow bleeding from its mouth. A bomb, hidden in a sack of mango seeds, had exploded in the unwary animal’s mouth.

Based on an alert, Oomerabad police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured animal to the government veterinary hospital. Police said that hiding country-made bombs in cabbages and mango seeds were done by local farmers in the region, especially agricultural areas along forest fringes, to hunt wild boars which damage crops.

