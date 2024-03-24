ADVERTISEMENT

Cow injured after biting country-made bomb near Ambur town

March 24, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The cow suffered injuries after biting a country-made bomb on Saturday.

A cow suffered serious injuries in its mouth after it bit a country-made bomb along Palar river near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Police said that the cow was being reared by S. Praveen Kumar, 28, in Sengilikuppam village near Ambur town. He had taken his ten cows for grazing near the dried up river bed on Saturday, which was being used as a dumping ground by local bodies. The cow was loitering around the garbage. On hearing a loud noise, Kumar rushed to the area to see the cow bleeding from the mouth. The country bomb was hidden in a sack of cabbage waste.

Based on an alert from him, Ambur taluk police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured animal to the government veterinary hospital. Police said that hidden country-made bomb inside the sack was done by local farmers as a bait to kill wild boars that damage crops.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial inquiry revealed that sanitary workers from the village panchayat collected garbage from roads and streets in the village before dumping it along the river bund. A case has been registered by Ambur taluk police. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US