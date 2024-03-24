Cow injured after biting country-made bomb near Ambur town

March 24, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

A cow suffered serious injuries in its mouth after it bit a country-made bomb along Palar river near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Police said that the cow was being reared by S. Praveen Kumar, 28, in Sengilikuppam village near Ambur town. He had taken his ten cows for grazing near the dried up river bed on Saturday, which was being used as a dumping ground by local bodies. The cow was loitering around the garbage. On hearing a loud noise, Kumar rushed to the area to see the cow bleeding from the mouth. The country bomb was hidden in a sack of cabbage waste.

Based on an alert from him, Ambur taluk police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured animal to the government veterinary hospital. Police said that hidden country-made bomb inside the sack was done by local farmers as a bait to kill wild boars that damage crops.

Initial inquiry revealed that sanitary workers from the village panchayat collected garbage from roads and streets in the village before dumping it along the river bund. A case has been registered by Ambur taluk police. Further investigation is on.

