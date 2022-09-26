COVID vaccination: 7.75 lakh doses administered at 38th mega camp

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a camp held in Moolakadai Junction on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

As many as 7,75,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the 38th mega vaccination camp in the State on Sunday.

Until the 37th mega camp, over 5.43 crore people had been benefited, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department. At camps held in 50,000 places, as many as 29,729 beneficiaries received the first dose and 1,49,804 persons got the second dose.

So far, 96.59% of those aged over 18 had been given the first dose and 91.61% got the second. The Health Minister, who inspected a camp in Virugambakkam, urged people to take the precautionary dose, and to make use of the free dose available till September 30 in all government health facilities. From October 1, vaccination for children aged 12-14 and 15-17 would be administered every Thursday in schools. Also, all vaccinations required for persons over the age of 16 and ante-natal mothers would be offered every Wednesday.

The Minister handed over a medical kit to a beneficiary under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. According to him, so far over 90 lakh persons had been covered under the scheme in which around 74% of the beneficiary population had been screened.

In Chennai, 40% of the target population in notified slums had been covered, he said. Till date 465 persons were being treated for H1N1 of which only 10 are in government hospitals and 186 are in home isolation, he said.