COVID cases continue to drop in T.N.

Most infections reported from western districts, which account for nearly 6,500 of 20,421 fresh cases

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to fall in Tamil Nadu, with 20,421 fresh cases reported on Sunday. The tally of active cases stands at 2,44,289. So far, 22,37,233 people have tested positive.

As many as 33,161 people were discharged after treatment. The total number of those discharged from health facilities went up to 19,65,939. The number of deaths due to the infection fell to 434, taking the toll to 27,005.

Western districts such as Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur continued to report more infections. Coimbatore reported the most number of cases in the State, with 2,645 infections and 38 deaths. The district had 31,539 active cases. Erode recorded 1,694 cases, Salem 1,071 and Tiruppur 1,068.

In Chennai, 1,644 fresh infections were reported and 4,446 people were discharged. The district also recorded 50 deaths. It has 21,404 people under treatment. So far, 5,16,628 people have been infected and 4,87,749 people have been discharged.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, the number of deaths was in double digits in 15 districts. While 110 persons with no pre-existing ailments died, 324 died of co-morbid conditions. The youngest to lose their lives were two persons aged 21. Two persons aged 92 also died of the infection.

A 21-year-old woman from Dindigul was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on May 26. She tested positive the same day and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on May 28. Another 21-year-old woman from Erode, suffering from an auto-immune disorder, tested positive on June 4. She was admitted the same day to a private hospital in Vellore with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for 10 days. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia within three hours of admission.

Bed status

The State has 37,475 beds vacant: 15,836 oxygen beds; 20,310 non-oxygen beds; and 1,329 beds in intensive care units. As on Sunday, 4,596 oxygen beds, 1,470 non-oxygen beds and 1,957 intensive care unit beds were occupied in Chennai.

A total of 32,187 people were vaccinated on Sunday at 1,211 sessions. While 277 healthcare workers and 750 frontline workers were vaccinated, 16,574 people aged 18-44 were inoculated. As many as 3,603 senior citizens and 10,983 people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities were also vaccinated.

So far, the State has held 3,25,251 sessions. As many as 8,34,582 healthcare workers; 10,52,999 frontline workers; 1,69,8671 people in the 18-44 age group; and 34,76,329 people in the 45-59 age group with co-morbid conditions have been vaccinated. With the vaccination of 26,44,076 senior citizens, the State has covered 97,06,657 people.