COVID case load jumps with 59 admissions

The UT recorded the highest rise yet in the number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 59 new admissions on Wednesday.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said while 58 cases were from Puducherry, one person tested positive in Mahe enclave. The high case load came from testing was ramped up from an average of 250-300 swabs to about 440 samples.

Beginning Thursday, mobile units would be sent to villages to test swabs to identify prevalence of COVID-19 as several cases had emerged in rural areas. The mobile units would specifically concentrate in and around containment zones or clusters. The units would also be deployed in the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam from Friday.

As per the decisions taken by the government, private medical colleges would also take up testing of COVID-19 samples as well as establish COVID care centres.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said of the new admissions in Puducherry, 25 cases were contacts of COVID patients and 14 were from the mask making unit in the Mettupalayam industrial estate while the infection source was yet to be identified in 18 new contacts.

At present, 276 people are undergoing treatment, of which 263 are in Puducherry region (173 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 89 at JIPMER), eleven in Karaikal GH and one each in Yanam GH, Mahe GH and in Cuddalore GH.

With 11 patients discharged on Wednesday, the total number of those discharged stood at 176.

Till now, 13435 samples have been tested, of which 12835 have been negative and the test results of 174 are awaited.

The tally stands at nine deaths, 276 active cases, cumulative total of 461 cases and 176 discharged.

Be cautious: Bedi

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi expressed concern over the surge in patients and said it would soon rise to 100 cases a day if people failed to observe social distancing, wearing of masks and hand sanitising habits.

In a message, she called upon the management of private industries to ensure that workers in their factories adhered to lockdown norms and wear masks, carry out sanitation and maintain social distancing. Citing one or two industries which were found to be the cause of several COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, she said that people should be very cautious particularly while going to markets and other places.