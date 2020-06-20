COVID assistance package disbursed

The COVID Assistance Package (CAP) project was launched by Commercial Taxes Minister K. C. Veeramani by distribution of cheques to needy entrepreneurs and persons with disabilities.
District Collector S. Divyadharshini, Rajya Sabha Member A. Mohammed John, MLAs S. Ravi and G. Sampath participated in the programmes held on Saturday at Ranipet. The amount was part of the component from Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project which is operating in 5 blocks of Arcot, Sholingur, Nemili, Walajah and Kaveripakkam.
District Executive Officer of TNRTP S.Tamil Maran said the CAP project will cover 207 panchayats in these blocks. The total amount allocated under this scheme was ₹13.97 crore for 12,779 beneficiaries. There are six components comprises in this CAP that are individual Enterprises loan, loans to persons with disabilities and vulnerable, migrants loan, grants for farmer producer group, grants for enterprise group, grants for farmer producer company.
