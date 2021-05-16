COVID-19 | Virudhunagar Collector seeks help from elected representatives of rural local bodies

Virudhunagar

16 May 2021 15:23 IST

“Prevent movement in containment zones to check spreading of infection”

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan has sought the help from elected representatives of rural local bodies in the district administration’s fight against COVID-19.

In an audio clip, Mr. Kannan has sought their assistance in maintaining the containment zones without any violations.

“We hear that lot of people were coming out of containment zones and outsiders were entering into the zone which would lead to further spreading of the viral infection,” the Collector said.

The elected representatives of village panchayats, union panchayats and district panchayats have been asked to work within their jurisdictions in cooperation with the government officials in containing of the pandemic.

They can take up disinfection work and also curtail unnecessary movement of people in containment zones.

The local committees can also encourage people to avoid self-medication and instead get medical care in hospitals. People can buy essential goods in the neighbouring areas.

Besides, the Collector also asked people not to crowd at marriage functions and funerals.