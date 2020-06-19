COVID-19: Vehicle surveillance stepped up in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

19 June 2020 15:19 IST

The district administration is monitoring people entering from Chennai and neighbouring States

The Villupuram district administration has stepped up surveillance and vehicle checks to monitor people entering the district from neighbouring States and from Chennai, where there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Health teams deployed at the check posts screen people and seek their travel history. If they show noticeable symptoms, we subject them to further tests at the quarantine facilities set up in the district,” Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai told reporters on Friday.

Around 20 to 30% of people returning from Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19. The administration has also intensified contact tracing and testing those with symptoms of fever to contain the spread, Mr. Annadurai said.

Instructions have also been given to officials to slap fines against those not wearing masks while venturing out.

Action would be initiated under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act against those found involved in repeated violations he said, adding that the administration had collected ₹8 lakh in fines from residents so far, for not wearing masks in public places.