COVID-19 vaccine did not cause actor Vivekh’s death: panel

It was a coincidental event, says report National Adverse Events Following Immunisation Committee.

The death of actor Vivekh, two days after inoculation against COVID-19 earlier this year, was not due to the vaccine, the National Adverse Events Following Immunisation Committee has said.

The report of the committee provided the causality assessment results in respect of 92 serious adverse events.

Vivekh’s death, the report said, was a coincidental event, for which a clear cause other than vaccination was found on investigation. He had suffered “acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock with ventricular fibrillation in a known case of hypertension”, it said.

The actor suffered a heart attack a day after he received his first dose of Covaxin at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. He was brought to SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani in an unconscious state. He was shifted to the catheterization laboratory. An emergency coronary angiography indicated 100% block in the left anterior descending artery. He underwent angioplasty, and was put on ECMO support.

The committee has said, “Coincidental events are events that are reported following immunisation but for which a clear cause other than vaccination is found on investigation.”

The committee emphasised that the “benefits of vaccination are overwhelmingly greater than the small risk of harm”. “As a measure of utmost precaution, all emerging signals of harm are being constantly tracked and reviewed periodically.”

At a media interaction, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the controversy over the actor’s death had led to a dip in the vaccination drive then. “It is important to take the truth to people. The State Government had confirmed that his death was not due to inoculation.”