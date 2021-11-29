COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 7 crore

Over 16 lakh get jabs; T.N. sees 736 cases, 9 deaths

On a day when Tamil Nadu recorded 736 fresh COVID-19 cases, the State’s overall vaccination coverage crossed seven crore, with the 12th mega camp being held on Sunday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said 16,05,293 people were inoculated. Of them, 5,89,140 people received the first dose and 10,16,153 the second.

This took the State’s first dose coverage to 78.35% and second dose coverage to 43.86%, said a release.

Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar saw no fresh case.

Eighteen districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

Small variations in daily cases continued in a number of districts — Coimbatore saw 109 cases, while there were 107 in Chennai. Erode followed with 72 cases, while Tiruppur and Chengalpattu logged 53 infections each. Salem and Namakkal reported 50 and 45 cases respectively. The State’s tally touched 27,25,467.

With nine people succumbing to the infection, the toll touched 36,463. There were no deaths due to COVID-19 in 30 districts. While Thanjavur accounted for two deaths, Chennai and six other districts saw one fatality each.

All of the deceased had co-morbidities.

With 772 people being discharged, total recoveries reached 26,80,667. Active cases stood at 8,337. Of these, Coimbatore has 1,242 and Chennai 1,194.

Nineteen districts have fewer than 100 patients under treatment for COVID-19.

With 1,01,446 samples being tested, the total count touched 5,40,69,791. Two more private laboratories — Modern Molecular Diagnostics in Mayiladuthurai and the Christian Mission Hospital Molecular Biology Laboratory in Madurai — were approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are 312 testing facilities in the State.

The Minister said while daily vaccinations would continue, mega camp would now be held on Saturdays, following representations from healthcare professionals and workers.