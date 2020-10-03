COVID-19 toll in Puducherry touches 450

Puducherry recorded seven COVID-19 deaths and 514 new cases on Friday. The COVID-19 toll in the capital which accounted for five deaths in the last 24 hours, aggregated to 450. Karaikal and Yanam reported one death each.

While the total number of deaths in Karaikal was 40, it was 42 in Yanam.

The tally stood at 532 deaths, 5,054 active cases and a cumulative total of 28,534 cases, while 22,948 patients were discharged.

Puducherry accounted for 435 of the new cases, Karaikal 57, Yanam 13 and Mahe nine.

The cases were confirmed from 4,653 tests.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the health department had so far tested 1,94,718 samples. “Puducherry will complete testing 15% of its 15 lakh population in the next few days,” he said.

Collector T. Arun said at least four of the deaths could be attributed in part to late admission to hospital. He reiterated the importance of reaching patients with symptoms to the nearest hospital or COVID-19 focus centres at the earliest.