‘COVID-19 to stay for at least two years’

Coimbatore

15 August 2020 02:44 IST

COVID-19 will persist at least for the next two years, and the public must take adequate precautions henceforth, secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Tamil Nadu State Branch A.K. Ravikumar said in Coimbatore on Friday.

As the virus has spread to rural areas now, the public must follow norms such as personal distancing, wearing masks, hand sanitisation and coughing etiquette.

“Self-discipline will be the only vaccine for now,” Dr. Ravikumar said at a press meet.

Once developed, the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the public could take “roughly six to nine months,” he said.