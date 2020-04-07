COVID-19 | T.N. waives market cess, storage charges for farmers, traders till April 30

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that various charges and cess payable by farmers and traders till April 30 would be waived. The decision was taken to boost the movement of essential food grains, vegetables and fruits and to ensure their smooth supply to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that the 1% market cess levied on traders winning the bid for agricultural produce from the farmers in about 272 markets across the State would be waived.
A senior government official explained that the waiver of cess was aimed at encouraging more people to come for bidding. The official added that even if the lockdown was lifted after April 14, these concessions would continue till April 30.
Mr. Palaniswami said the charges collected from farmers to store their agricultural produce in the cold storage facilities in various districts, would also not be collected. Since many farmers were not getting a good price for their produce, they could avail of these facilities for free. The decision was also expected to benefit mango farmers in the coming days.
Farmers are at their wits’ end
Loans for farmers
The Chief Minister also announced that farmer producer organisations (FPOs) would be granted loans up to ₹10 lakh so that they get some working capital in hand. An additional 500 mobile units to sell vegetables and fruits would be introduced in urban areas.
Farmers could use the helplines 044- 22253884, 22253885, 22253496 and 95000 91904 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials manning these helplines would help farmers on any issue they might have related to agriculture and horticulture.
Agricultural helpines in all districts
The government has also set up agricultural helplines in all districts. The numbers are as follows:
No.
Districts
Helplines
1.
Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu
98439 38301
2.
Tiruvallur
77085 41376
3.
Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur
94425 80451
4.
Tiruvannamalai
93611 10552
5.
Cuddalore
94864 20540
6.
Villupuram and Kallakurichi
94437 87717
7.
Salem
94433 63660
8.
Namakkal
90803 86024
9.
Dharmapuri
98658 15763
10.
Krishnagiri
94447 10229
11.
Coimbatore
90036 60358
12.
The Nilgiris
99949 34804
13.
Erode and Tiruppur
94435 46094
14.
Tiruchi
70103 30487
15.
Karur
73056 30487
16.
Perambalur and Ariyalur
70103 30487
17.
Thanjavur
99446 69922
18.
Nagapattinam
99446 69922
19.
Tiruvarur
99446 69922
20.
Pudukkottai
94430 08455
21.
Ramanathapuram
96773 67772
22.
Sivaganga
99946 21079
23.
Madurai
94430 04662
24.
Theni
94420 09901
25.
Dindigul
97867 85180
26.
Virudhunagar
75982 86370
27.
Tirunelveli and Tenkasi
98427 89906
28.
Thoothukudi
94875 23498
29.
Kanniyakumari
94434 32430