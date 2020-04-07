COVID-19 | T.N. waives market cess, storage charges for farmers, traders till April 30

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that various charges and cess payable by farmers and traders till April 30 would be waived. The decision was taken to boost the movement of essential food grains, vegetables and fruits and to ensure their smooth supply to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that the 1% market cess levied on traders winning the bid for agricultural produce from the farmers in about 272 markets across the State would be waived.

A senior government official explained that the waiver of cess was aimed at encouraging more people to come for bidding. The official added that even if the lockdown was lifted after April 14, these concessions would continue till April 30.

Mr. Palaniswami said the charges collected from farmers to store their agricultural produce in the cold storage facilities in various districts, would also not be collected. Since many farmers were not getting a good price for their produce, they could avail of these facilities for free. The decision was also expected to benefit mango farmers in the coming days.

Loans for farmers

The Chief Minister also announced that farmer producer organisations (FPOs) would be granted loans up to ₹10 lakh so that they get some working capital in hand. An additional 500 mobile units to sell vegetables and fruits would be introduced in urban areas.

Farmers could use the helplines 044- 22253884, 22253885, 22253496 and 95000 91904 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials manning these helplines would help farmers on any issue they might have related to agriculture and horticulture.

Agricultural helpines in all districts

The government has also set up agricultural helplines in all districts. The numbers are as follows: