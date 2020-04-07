Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 | T.N. waives market cess, storage charges for farmers, traders till April 30

The Tamil Nadu government has waived the 1% market cess levied on traders winning the bid for agricultural produce from the farmers in the State. | File   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The government also announced to set up additional 500 mobile units to sell vegetables and fruits in urban areas

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that various charges and cess payable by farmers and traders till April 30 would be waived. The decision was taken to boost the movement of essential food grains, vegetables and fruits and to ensure their smooth supply to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that the 1% market cess levied on traders winning the bid for agricultural produce from the farmers in about 272 markets across the State would be waived.

A senior government official explained that the waiver of cess was aimed at encouraging more people to come for bidding. The official added that even if the lockdown was lifted after April 14, these concessions would continue till April 30.

Mr. Palaniswami said the charges collected from farmers to store their agricultural produce in the cold storage facilities in various districts, would also not be collected. Since many farmers were not getting a good price for their produce, they could avail of these facilities for free. The decision was also expected to benefit mango farmers in the coming days.

Loans for farmers

The Chief Minister also announced that farmer producer organisations (FPOs) would be granted loans up to ₹10 lakh so that they get some working capital in hand. An additional 500 mobile units to sell vegetables and fruits would be introduced in urban areas.

Farmers could use the helplines 044- 22253884, 22253885, 22253496 and 95000 91904 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials manning these helplines would help farmers on any issue they might have related to agriculture and horticulture.

Agricultural helpines in all districts

The government has also set up agricultural helplines in all districts. The numbers are as follows:

No.

Districts

Helplines

1.

Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu

98439 38301

2.

Tiruvallur

77085 41376

3.

Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur

94425 80451

4.

Tiruvannamalai

93611 10552

5.

Cuddalore

94864 20540

6.

Villupuram and Kallakurichi

94437 87717

7.

Salem

94433 63660

8.

Namakkal

90803 86024

9.

Dharmapuri

98658 15763

10.

Krishnagiri

94447 10229

11.

Coimbatore

90036 60358

12.

The Nilgiris

99949 34804

13.

Erode and Tiruppur

94435 46094

14.

Tiruchi

70103 30487

15.

Karur

73056 30487

16.

Perambalur and Ariyalur

70103 30487

17.

Thanjavur

99446 69922

18.

Nagapattinam

99446 69922

19.

Tiruvarur

99446 69922

20.

Pudukkottai

94430 08455

21.

Ramanathapuram

96773 67772

22.

Sivaganga

99946 21079

23.

Madurai

94430 04662

24.

Theni

94420 09901

25.

Dindigul

97867 85180

26.

Virudhunagar

75982 86370

27.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi

98427 89906

28.

Thoothukudi

94875 23498

29.

Kanniyakumari

94434 32430

Coronavirus
