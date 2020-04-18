COVID-19 | ‘T.N. Secretariat encourages use of masks and follows proper disposal methods’

Officials in the Secretariat of the Tamil Nadu government have found ways to safely dispose of used masks, as several State government departments in the Fort St. George campus in Chennai continue to function with a skeletal staff, who report for work with masks. The pile of used masks increases with the number of meetings held albeit following physical distancing norms.

Separate bins have been placed in all the floors of the buildings in the Secretariat campus to collect used masks from staff and visitors so that they are not mixed with other disposables. Conservancy workers collect the used masks and dispose of them separately. “Our employees come from far off places and it would be easy if we kept separate bins in all the floors,” a senior official said.

The separate bin for masks placed in all floors at the Secretariat building. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Besides, a napkin incinerator has also been installed on the third floor of the old building for the benefit of employees. However, K. Ilangovan, proprietor of E.R. Ventures, which installed the incinerator on the campus, told The Hindu: “This incinerator could be used only for masks that are made with pieces of clothes. Masks that have rubber parts or elastic parts could not be used.”

To ensure all employees wear masks, the State government is also procuring masks from Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen Corporation (TEXCO) under the Public (Ex-Servicemen) Department, since there was a huge need for masks and none was sure as to how long the situation would require wearing of masks. Officials are already encouraging employees to wear cloth-made masks since they were easy to dispose. Masks are also procured from Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women.

With the Secretariat campus continuing to get footfalls even during the lockdown period, officials are on the toes in ensuring that the public health norms have been complied with. “Greater Chennai Corporations disinfect the campus every day.,” and officer said.

There are about three to four meetings every day, some with the Chief Minister, the officer added.

Social distancing is strictly followed during these meetings and disinfectants are administered in the meeting halls before and after the meetings and thermal scanners are used regularly for everyone who attend these meetings, a senior officer told The Hindu. Even vehicles are cleaned thoroughly with workers from Motor Workshop inside the campus. “Hand sanitisers are provided to all employees and house-keeping staff are given gloves even for serving tea.