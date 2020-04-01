Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 | TN govt implementing containment plan

The Tamil Nadu government has so far reached out to 6.88 lakh persons in 16 districts and undertaken a survey on their health to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19, a press release said.

The government said the State is implementing a Containment Plan against Covid-19 and as part of it, door-to-door survey is being undertaken by officials. So far, 1,82,815 households have been covered by 3,698 officials in Ranipet, Thanjavur, Vellore, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Chengalpet, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Tiruppur, Karur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai, the government said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 2:33:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-tn-govt-implementing-containment-plan/article31225482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY