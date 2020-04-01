COVID-19 | TN govt implementing containment plan

The Tamil Nadu government has so far reached out to 6.88 lakh persons in 16 districts and undertaken a survey on their health to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19, a press release said.
The government said the State is implementing a Containment Plan against Covid-19 and as part of it, door-to-door survey is being undertaken by officials. So far, 1,82,815 households have been covered by 3,698 officials in Ranipet, Thanjavur, Vellore, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Chengalpet, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Tiruppur, Karur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai, the government said.
