COVID-19: Tiruvallur district quarantines 250 villages

In a move to contain spread of COVID – 19, the Tiruvallur district administration has quarantined 250 villages in the district and has made them self-sufficient by forming village committees to supply essentials.

There are nine taluks – Gummudipoondi, Ponneri, Uthukottai, Tiruvallur, Tirutani, Athipattu, R K Pettai, Pooonamalee and Avadi – in Tiruvallur district, in which there are over 525 villages.

As on date, close to 2,000 people, who have either returned from abroad or have shown symptoms of COVID-19, have been placed under quarantine in the district. To prevent people from leaving their villages and getting infected, the Tiruvallur district administration has decided to quarantine all such villages.

“As of now we have quarantined 250 villages. In each hamlet, we have formed committees headed by the Village Administrative Officer and comprising the panchayat president, vice president, anganwadi worker, teacher and five youngsters from each street in the village. In the city limits, ward-level committees have been formed,” said Tiruvallur collector Mageswari Ravikumar. She said that one team will be allotted for 150 houses. In each village there are between 300 and 1,000 houses. The team has a Whatsapp group. The youngsters will go door to door and create awareness about COVID-19.

In case a house needs vegetables or medicines, the team will get it for them. “Besides if anyone shows symptoms, the medical team will be brought to the village. The team will also take steps to prevent stigmatising those who are infected. They will take care of the welfare of migrant labourers too,” she added.

In the coming days, the remaining villages will also be quarantined. The local vegetable and meat sellers will be roped in to provide essentials to the village residents. “No one will be allowed to enter or leave the villages. The village entry and exit points have been barricaded,” said R. Sridhar, assistant director, Panchayats, Tiruvallur.

For further details Tiruvallur residents can check http://stopcoronatiruvallur.com/.